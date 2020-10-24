Sources: Antonio Brown reaches contract agreement with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady has another weapon.

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

While contract language still has to be finalized and Brown has to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can join the team, Brown is likely to make his Bucs debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8.

Sources: AB, Buccaneers reach deal on contract

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
