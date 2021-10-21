 Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that Dolphins HC Flores & GM Grier are on the hot seat & there are people in the organization have given up on T | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that Dolphins HC Flores & GM Grier are on the hot seat & there are people in the organization have given up on T

Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

Mark my words, I'll get mine
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,159
Reaction score
242
Location
Flagstaff, AZ
If any of this article is true it really means Stephen Ross is the disease this franchise needs to overcome. I'm convinced all this bs we've heard over these past two seasons is mainly due to an inept owner that knows he's on his deathbed. In turn, fans suffer. Tua really has a spark in his play and hasn't played more than 3/4 of a season. Idiots.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,677
Reaction score
16,935
Location
Columbus, OH
Marino2.0 said:
“Ross is old so doesn’t care about mortgaging the future” is one of the most believable things I’ve read about the Dolphins this year.
Click to expand...
I wonder how competent His wife is. she’s only like 56 so I’m sure she’ll take over as owner? Or he has someone else ahead of her to succeed him?
 
njFinsForever

njFinsForever

Aqua and Orange
Club Member
Joined
Mar 4, 2005
Messages
857
Reaction score
83
Age
36
Location
new jersey
Hey at least we started the season with a lucky victory, otherwise that winless cloud would still be hanging over this team's head amidst all of this. I really feel for the players that give it their all each and every practice and game, not fair to them to have to endure such organizational ineptitude.
 
Dolfan5000

Dolfan5000

Mark my words, I'll get mine
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
4,159
Reaction score
242
Location
Flagstaff, AZ
Dolph N.Fan said:
I wonder how competent His wife is. she’s only like 56 so I’m sure she’ll take over as owner? Or he has someone ease ahead her to succeed him?
Click to expand...
Bruce Beal is his NY billionaire buddy who's in line for succession of ownership. I hope he declines the offer when Ross dies.
 
AquaBlissed888

AquaBlissed888

Club Member
Joined
Aug 12, 2020
Messages
511
Reaction score
634
Age
30
Location
Ooo5d
"Meanwhile, sources tell Pauline that there are people inside the Miami organization who feel Tua Tagovailoa is not the answer at quarterback. To rub salt into the wound, Pauline is told that some members of the franchise have already given up on the second-year quarterback"

Wow! I'm not surprised to hear this at all but to say some of the members have already given up on him, well that's new... Makes sense given these most recent rumors. This trade deadline couldn't come soon enough!
Visualizing Tua balling out this week, anything to boost his immediate value.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,937
Reaction score
11,921
Dolph N.Fan said:
This season feels like the most embarrassing season in Dolphins history when you measure incompetence from the owner to the FO to the players to on field results to all the rumors. 2007 and 2019 seasons aren’t even close.
Click to expand...
Considering the expectations, this has been a frustrating season. I didn't see this coming.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,937
Reaction score
11,921
AquaBlissed888 said:
"Meanwhile, sources tell Pauline that there are people inside the Miami organization who feel Tua Tagovailoa is not the answer at quarterback. To rub salt into the wound, Pauline is told that some members of the franchise have already given up on the second-year quarterback"

Wow! I'm not surprised to hear this at all but to say some of the members have already given up on him, well that's new... Makes sense given these most recent rumors. This trade deadline couldn't come soon enough!
Visualizing Tua balling out this week, anything to boost his immediate value.
Click to expand...
I think the Watson trade is going to happen.

Tua could end up being a star somewhere else.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom