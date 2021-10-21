Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that Dolphins HC Flores & GM Grier are on the hot seat & there are people in the organization have given up on T

Tiko377
I wonder how competent His wife is. she’s only like 56 so I’m sure she’ll take over as owner? Or he has someone else ahead of her to succeed him?“Ross is old so doesn’t care about mortgaging the future” is one of the most believable things I’ve read about the Dolphins this year.
Bruce Beal is his NY billionaire buddy who's in line for succession of ownership. I hope he declines the offer when Ross dies.I wonder how competent His wife is. she’s only like 56 so I’m sure she’ll take over as owner? Or he has someone ease ahead her to succeed him?
Considering the expectations, this has been a frustrating season. I didn't see this coming.This season feels like the most embarrassing season in Dolphins history when you measure incompetence from the owner to the FO to the players to on field results to all the rumors. 2007 and 2019 seasons aren’t even close.
Someone else is already in place...I wonder how competent His wife is. she’s only like 56 so I’m sure she’ll take over as owner? Or he has someone else ahead of her to succeed him?
I think the Watson trade is going to happen."Meanwhile, sources tell Pauline that there are people inside the Miami organization who feel Tua Tagovailoa is not the answer at quarterback. To rub salt into the wound, Pauline is told that some members of the franchise have already given up on the second-year quarterback"
Wow! I'm not surprised to hear this at all but to say some of the members have already given up on him, well that's new... Makes sense given these most recent rumors. This trade deadline couldn't come soon enough!
Visualizing Tua balling out this week, anything to boost his immediate value.