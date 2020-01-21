South Carolina DE-DT Javon Kinlaw 2019 Highlights - Another Keeper that is sure to please

Unlike most of the DL in this draft, I believe Kinlaw could play anywhere on the DL, but he may be the best pure 3-4 DE in the draft. Anyhow - He has the frame and explosiveness to play 3 downs and move inside or outside on the DT/DE schemes we use, giving us that Flores desired "versatility." This guy is 6'6 310 and has some inside quickness and superior strength. He can out quick and out muscle OL trying to block him. I love the way he uses his hands and feet to win the one on one battles inside. Physically resembles a bigger framed Bruce Smith.“I just wanna run through someone,” Kinlaw said. “Point A to Point B.”Against an Alabama with five draftable offensive linemen, Kinlaw was nearly unblockable. In the massive upset of Georgia, Kinlaw played 80 of a possible 99 snaps, making a key sack to thwart a Bulldogs score before halftime. Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M — he slaughtered them all without a major box-score footprint.Kinlaw credits his work on his strength, flexibility, stay lower and improving his get-off as key areas of improvement over the past year. And he was already highly thought of coming into last season. Kinlaw received a first-round grade by National Football Scouting after his 2018 season but came back for his senior season because he said he felt he “didn’t accomplish anything” and added, “I still don’t feel that way.”2019 First-Team All-America (Associated Press)2019 Second-Team All-America (USA TODAY)2019 Third-Team All-America (Pro Football Focus)2019 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches)2019 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)2019 Second-Team All-SEC (Pro Football Focus)2019 Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award2019 Joe Morrison Award - Most Valuable Player - Defense2019 Most Productive Player - Defense2019 Unselfish Teammate Award - Defense2019 Tenacity Award - Defense2018 Co-Joe Morrison Award2017 Nutrition AwardCAREERDefensive tackle who earned All-America honors in his final campaign... appeared in 37 games over three seasons, making 34 starts... credited with 18.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks... also forced three fumbles and recovered four fumbles... deflected 10 passes and logged seven quarterback hurries... blocked three kicks.