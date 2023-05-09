DKphin
“He reads routes better than anybody that I’ve been around, remembers splits and stances and concepts. That’s the part that really separates him,” White said. “… He’s a football junkie when it comes to studying. He has unbelievable retention.”
South Carolina defensive coordinator on what Dolphins are getting in CB Cam Smith
High praise from his former coach.
