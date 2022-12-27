 Speaking of concussions what ever happened to Cethan Carter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Speaking of concussions what ever happened to Cethan Carter

T

terphin

He got knocked out in the opener and has not been heard from again, his must’ve been extreme.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Just goes to show you concussions have a wide range and everyone’s body is different. It can take one hit and one concussion to have the same effect as 12 concussions in another person. Which is why the retirement talk is crazy, every player is one hit away from serious injury, it’s part of the game.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

MARINO1384 said:
Just goes to show you concussions have a wide range and everyone’s body is different. It can take one hit and one concussion to have the same effect as 12 concussions in another person. Which is why the retirement talk is crazy, every player is one hit away from serious injury, it’s part of the game.
But it really isn’t. Players are retiring earlier and earlier. Not saying Tua will. Or Tua should.

What Tua SHOULD do is talk it over with his family. His doctor and make his decision. Don’t count on the team or league to make that objective decision because they won’t.
 
Ray R

Ray R

MARINO1384 said:
Just goes to show you concussions have a wide range and everyone’s body is different. It can take one hit and one concussion to have the same effect as 12 concussions in another person. Which is why the retirement talk is crazy, every player is one hit away from serious injury, it’s part of the game.
Tell it to the Marines!
 
Ray R

Ray R

BillsFanInPeace said:
But it really isn’t. Players are retiring earlier and earlier. Not saying Tua will. Or Tua should.

What Tua SHOULD do is talk it over with his family. His doctor and make his decision. Don’t count on the team or league to make that objective decision because they won’t.
They will be "objective", but their "objective" is probably different.

It's all "objective". - LOL
 
