Special Teams coach was a mistake to keep from last year.

It's not that it's 2 week in a row that thevspecial teams have fallen apart it's been subpar since we have had him as coach.
McDaniel just hasn't risen to the occasion this year either.
We are fortunate to have Vic and the defense the back half if the season. They player their hearts out tonight.
