 Special Teams coach was a mistake to keep from last year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special Teams coach was a mistake to keep from last year.

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
8,023
Reaction score
1,808
Location
Fl
It's not that it's 2 week in a row that thevspecial teams have fallen apart it's been subpar since we have had him as coach.
McDaniel just hasn't risen to the occasion this year either.
We are fortunate to have Vic and the defense the back half if the season. They player their hearts out tonight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom