Special Teams/ others Getting Destroyed? Why?

I too am disappointed in recent results. Special Teams getting crap again after the latest loss. Let's look at that a second. Sanders has been great lately. Bailey has had some good punts and we have held teams most times but ONE!!!!!!



Now lets look at that one:



I watched and saw this: Goode totalling runs into the back of I think Ingold, tearing his knee in the process and the two of them now out of the play open up an easy hole to run through. Fire Crossman, Fire McD.... Wow



A very big momentum changing play that was caused by a rookie who was being thrust into a more important role during the game due to injuries. If anyone I am ticked at Goode but honestly I am not going to bring down everyone and everything over 1 mistake. That is perhaps the last play he ever makes in the NFL as a PS player thrust into service due to injury and getting a terrible injury. I feel for the guy and will hope he rebounds from that and the injury and makes an impact in the NFL somewhere.



Anyhow, I get the hurt and all but the objectivity needs to return and what I remember is a freak TD bouncing off a helmet and Goode taking out Ingold and then a late TD drive that was going against a defense without Chubb, Phillips, AVG and now Goode Lol, I think Baker had broken his wrist or something by then too. I laughed when Ingram tried his best to cover Kincaid.... Be real, in what world could a 36 year old somewhat out of shape Ingram cover a quick rookie TE.



Oh that must be coaching..... Really? be objective.....that is the best they could put out there.



Also, are we still in the playoffs? I will cheer whatever Dolphin players and coaches that put on that uniform this Saturday and if it is the last game this year, I hope they fight and maybe get a break when it comes to balls bouncing of helmets and rookies or vets being out matched.