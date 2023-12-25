Special teams today

Atila
Atila - the freshmaker.
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 6,501
- Reaction score
- 4,588
- Location
- Los Angeles, CA
Were a BIG reason why we won.
Obviously Sanders goes without saying. Wow what a reclamation…
But punt coverage and PUNT RETURNS (for once) were solid. Bailey even skied one or two and the return was menial or negative. Huge.
We were winning the field position battle all game. In a close match up like this, it really does make a big difference.
I’ve been a big hater of Crossman but this was by far his units best performance in his 3 years here. Here’s hoping we’re trending up.
Obviously Sanders goes without saying. Wow what a reclamation…
But punt coverage and PUNT RETURNS (for once) were solid. Bailey even skied one or two and the return was menial or negative. Huge.
We were winning the field position battle all game. In a close match up like this, it really does make a big difference.
I’ve been a big hater of Crossman but this was by far his units best performance in his 3 years here. Here’s hoping we’re trending up.