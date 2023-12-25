 Special teams today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special teams today

Were a BIG reason why we won.

Obviously Sanders goes without saying. Wow what a reclamation…

But punt coverage and PUNT RETURNS (for once) were solid. Bailey even skied one or two and the return was menial or negative. Huge.

We were winning the field position battle all game. In a close match up like this, it really does make a big difference.

I’ve been a big hater of Crossman but this was by far his units best performance in his 3 years here. Here’s hoping we’re trending up.
 
I think this might have been the best special teams game of the season. The one where Van Ginkel blocked a kick is up there as well. I think he scored on that one.
Best of the season? No question.

Best of Crossman’s 3 year tenure as ST coach? I think so.
 
Gotta give Sanders credit; he was 3/3 from 50+ today. I was admittedly more nervous for the 2 chip shots though.
 
This is why Mike McDaniel is coach of the year. He's a ****ing animal and I love him. Look at Butch Barry and Crossman. Everyone is bought in.
 
Field position was huge, not bigger than Sanders bailing out the offense, but it was huge. STs get an B, exceeded expectations, and they are the reason we won in addition to defense doing its job.
 
Field position was huge, not bigger than Sanders bailing out the offense, but it was huge. STs get an B, exceeded expectations, and they are the reason we won in addition to defense doing its job.
No one cares about your unknowledgeable terrible grades.
 
