Jssanto
Club Member
Dolphins' Danny Crossman needs to change his ways to adapt to new kickoff rules
Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator, Danny Crossman was asked about the new kickoff rules and whether or not he would use someone else to kick the ball.
This is the second article I have seen being a little negative toward Danny Crossman. I do not know how accurate it is.
It certainly does seem that with such a drastic rule change as the new kickoff rule that it would require significant study and efforts to obtain thoughts of others. New personnel may well be needed.
Jakeem Grant recently signed with the Jets and I wondered if it was just for kickoffs and thereby protecting other fast offense guys from increased injury risk.
Would kickers do a “pooch kick”? Something short and high that might be covered better? Will kickers need to tackle better?
This looks like an area that may become a huge advantage or disadvantage to teams that adapt or don’t.