Special Teams

For the record, I couldn’t stand our last ST coach as our ST stunk in terms of creating any big plays - like 0 TDs or long returns on KOs or Punts during his tenure. I wanted him fired and am glad he’s gone. IMO he was here too long.



Fast forward to this year and our ST coverage units are terrible while our return teams are improved.



My issue w the return teams is the apparent lack of preparedness (coaching?) we’ve seen at various times this season. Examples include:



1. After scoring on a PR vs NE, the guys were so busy grab-assing they forgot they were supposed to tackle the NE return man on the ensuing KO. Result was a TD and likely cost us the game.



2. Onside kick vs NO - it was as if the guys had never been taught what to do. They all just stood around and watched as a play w a success rate of 0.00000000000000000001% since the rule changes was executed uncontested.



3. Fake punt vs Jets - totally unprepared. Every brother in the Game Day thread saw it coming.



There have been other gaffes. Does this guy suck (coach) or is it the players on ST or what? Anyone have any insight?