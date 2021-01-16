 *speculation* Is it possible Lynn Bowden is the Tua snitch? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*speculation* Is it possible Lynn Bowden is the Tua snitch?

Wouldn't surprise me. While he was simply a misfit with the Raiders for how they intended to use him, he was vocal about it on social media.

He's a WR5/gadget player at this point.
 
I would say it’s a great clue but I have to say wtf is wrong with him
 
A

AZStryker

Sheesh Instagram. Millennials have way too much time in their hands.
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs said:

He liked a post on instagram about a trade involving Tua and Watson. :munch:
Was he here during training camp to be able to speak on Tua during that time?

I don't mind if he was one of the players who were disappointed that Fitz wasn't there for the Buffalo game.

He's not a defensive player who wouldn't be impressed with Tua's arm.

I doubt if he was the person telling their truth about Tua...known around these parts as a "snitch".
 
G

gregorygrant83

I don't see the point of guessing which players to throw under the bus. Just because he said he likes the idea of playing with Watson doesn't mean he dislikes Tua. I think we should be careful stirring up things that might turn some of the fan base against young players based on little to no substance. I get that people are curious and want to know things, but remember our fan base here can quickly go from a flicker to a full flame with little fuel.
 
We'll see! But how does a guy that showed up yesterday feel he has clout to say anything but thank you for the opportunity?
Moreover, Fitz never even looked his way when he was in at QB.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I don't see the point of guessing which players to throw under the bus. Just because he said he likes the idea of playing with Watson doesn't mean he dislikes Tua. I think we should be careful stirring up things that might turn some of the fan base against young players based on little to no substance. I get that people are curious and want to know things, but remember our fan base here can quickly go from a flicker to a full flame with little fuel.
I agree. I'd hate for this thread to be the reason the Dolphins' fan base didn't give Bowden a good contract or play time.
 
S

Stills&Landry

I hope Flo doesn't just get rid of Bowden because he liked that pic. That'd be ridiculous. Dumb move by Bowden regardless, though.
 
