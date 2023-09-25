 Speed Kills! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Speed Kills!

You try to keep up with the Dolphins, you pull a hammy!

"In fact, the top six fastest speeds by ball carriers this season all belong to the Dolphins: Hill and Archane yesterday, followed by Hill’s 47-yard catch in Week One at 21.66mph, followed by Raheem Mostert’s 43-yard touchdown in Week Two at 21.62 mph, followed by Hill’s 35-yard touchdown in Week One at 21.52 mph, followed by another Archane run yesterday at 21.50 mph.

The fastest play by a non-Dolphins this season came on Packers running back Aaron Jones’ 35-yard touchdown catch in Week One. Jones hurt his hamstring on the play and hasn’t played since."

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Devon Archane, Raheem Mostert have NFL's fastest recorded speeds

The NFL uses tracking technology to record players' speeds when carrying the ball for the league's Next Gen Stats, and that technology shows what an enormous speed gap exists between the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL.
Waddle wants to get in the top 6, feeling kind of left out.... I would not want to DC against the Phins.
 
Waddle wants to get in the top 6, feeling kind of left out.... I would not want to DC against the Phins.
Ya he slacking. Sitting at 13 at 20.99 mph. I mean if you can't hit 21 your a but slow on this team.

It is crazy just how fast this team is. All that speed and then how fast Tua gets rid of the ball, nightmares for DCs.
 
