Speed

Watching the combine the frightening speed of the defensIve ends / pass rushers that was on display, leads me to beleive
we need to be looking to get Athletic O-lineman especially tackles , Terron is a beast, but he is getting mileage on him and injuries he need to have him at a high level for two or three years yet,but need to be planning for that replacement,on the other side, that is I think our biggest offseason focus , is Shell the long term answer with coaching?
can Little develop, will Austin Jackson stay healthy, he was a top prospect ,he has skills ,

I think Fangio has the players to be very good on the D, so o line would be my focus Chris Grier
then Corner. What am I missing ?
 
You are missing tight ends, linebackers, and running backs.
 
Yes, Miami needs to add competition at both T spots; Greg Little and Brandon Shell are FAs.
 
