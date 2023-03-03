HollowBeast
Apr 17, 2018
- 330
- 607
- Black Hills
Watching the combine the frightening speed of the defensIve ends / pass rushers that was on display, leads me to beleive
we need to be looking to get Athletic O-lineman especially tackles , Terron is a beast, but he is getting mileage on him and injuries he need to have him at a high level for two or three years yet,but need to be planning for that replacement,on the other side, that is I think our biggest offseason focus , is Shell the long term answer with coaching?
can Little develop, will Austin Jackson stay healthy, he was a top prospect ,he has skills ,
I think Fangio has the players to be very good on the D, so o line would be my focus Chris Grier
then Corner. What am I missing ?
