Jan 22, 2008
15,892
36,386
Montreal
You've got teams out there that are trying to be good at everything out there(and failing miserably)... And then you've got McGrier telling them all to go **** themselves and just going bat shit top heavy on one thing. SPEED! Arm strength? Why? they're wide ****ing open, you need the in stride midas ****ing touch! OL? Why? They're so ****ing deep back there we can barely see them.

One thing about picking the CB first which has nothing to do with speed whatsoever... I've read CB isn't a need way too much in the past 30 minutes. Need isn't about skill in the draft, its about salary... When you pay multiple guys at a top NFL rate in the same position group, rookie contracts are an absolute need at that spot. We're not building a rocket here.
 
