Spite Watching

BrowardDolfan

Sep 15, 2019
1,026
2,148
50
Broward County
Did anyone else enjoy watching Fangio's defense blow a 6 point lead with about a minute and a half left in the game and the Falcons with no TO's remaining?

Of course, Falcon game balls also have to go to Saquan Barkley for dropping the 3rd down pass to leave more than enough time on the clock and Kellen Moore for dialing up that play call when a run up the middle behind that Philly line would have probably iced the game even if they had to kick the FG.

Pretty good night of spite football for Fangio and jerky Philly fans in general.

The Sandlot Kiss GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
 
That was a joy to watch.

Fangio does it again. Similar to the Titans game ending where he refused to blitz. The game has passed him. He was once a great DC. Those days are numbered. He’s washed. His days are over. Siriani’s days are about to be over after the season, too.
 
You play so hard only to stop attacking when it really counts. No blitzes in that game winning drive. I guess the no-cojones approach was not just laziness in Miami.

Eagles OC lost that game. You have Barkley & opt to pass? Barkley falls forward for 3 yards. & if he doesn't you milk the clock.
 
