Spite Watching

Did anyone else enjoy watching Fangio's defense blow a 6 point lead with about a minute and a half left in the game and the Falcons with no TO's remaining?
Of course, Falcon game balls also have to go to Saquan Barkley for dropping the 3rd down pass to leave more than enough time on the clock and Kellen Moore for dialing up that play call when a run up the middle behind that Philly line would have probably iced the game even if they had to kick the FG.
Pretty good night of spite football for Fangio and jerky Philly fans in general.
