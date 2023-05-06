SPO (Sneak Pass Option) with Alec Ingold. A solution for our short yardage situations?

Since Mike McDaniel's offense is based on outside zone, and we don't have any big power RBs, maybe we should use FB Alec Ingold more often in short yardage situations (3rd & 1, 4th & 1). He seemed to do ok there:







My SPO (Sneak Pass Option) Idea:



FB Alec Ingold starts under center, and QB Tua is in the shotgun position.



- If the defense stacks the line, then Ingold goes in motion, and we snap the ball to Tua, who runs a pass play from shotgun.



- If the defense does NOT stack the line, then Ingold takes the snap, and sneaks it in.



Let me know what you think.