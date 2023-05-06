 SPO (Sneak Pass Option) with Alec Ingold. A solution for our short yardage situations? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SPO (Sneak Pass Option) with Alec Ingold. A solution for our short yardage situations?

N

normaldude

Starter
Joined
Oct 20, 2003
Messages
2,521
Reaction score
521
Since Mike McDaniel's offense is based on outside zone, and we don't have any big power RBs, maybe we should use FB Alec Ingold more often in short yardage situations (3rd & 1, 4th & 1). He seemed to do ok there:



My SPO (Sneak Pass Option) Idea:

FB Alec Ingold starts under center, and QB Tua is in the shotgun position.

- If the defense stacks the line, then Ingold goes in motion, and we snap the ball to Tua, who runs a pass play from shotgun.

- If the defense does NOT stack the line, then Ingold takes the snap, and sneaks it in.

Let me know what you think.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,560
Reaction score
9,623
Location
Garden State
normaldude said:
Since Mike McDaniel's offense is based on outside zone, and we don't have any big power RBs, maybe we should use FB Alec Ingold more often in short yardage situations (3rd & 1, 4th & 1). He seemed to do ok there:



My SPO (Sneak Pass Option) Idea:

FB Alec Ingold starts under center, and QB Tua is in the shotgun position.

- If the defense stacks the line, then Ingold goes in motion, and we snap the ball to Tua, who runs a pass play from shotgun.

- If the defense does NOT stack the line, then Ingold takes the snap, and sneaks it in.

Let me know what you think.
Click to expand...

It'a a nice option but you can't go to the well too many times with the same plan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom