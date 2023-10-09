Spoiled rotten. Finally…

So I hear Achane has a banged up knee. Shit.



There goes the season.



Well, that’s what we’re used to saying, at least. Lost our awesome weapon (that we didn’t even know we had until the Broncos game).



Mostert, Wilson, Ahmed…



We’ll be just fine.



Dammit, what if one of THOSE guys goes down???



Then we’re truly screwed. Sigh…if only we had some high powered passing attack. You know, an awesome QB with some badass receivers. Gut you with a 50+ TD almost at will.



The kind of guys that lead the NFL in just about every passing stat.



Well, that’d be nice wouldn’t it? But hey, we’re talking about what would YOU do if you won the lottery? Fun to talk about, but not reality…..



Oh, wait…..



Yeah. We’re spoiled rotten these days.