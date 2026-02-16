Sport Fishing Anyone?

Charlie Rivers
Deep sea fishing is so much fun; it's awesome!! The captain that I recommend, docked on the Key Biscayne Marina, is Captain Mike Puller of the Lisa L (a 45-foot sportfisherman vessel). The boat has been in operation since 1984 and is praised for being clean, fast, comfortable, and family-friendly, with one of the largest and most comfortable ****pits in the area.
They also have a school for the kids to learn the art of deep sea fishing! Check out their site @ fishmiami.com or click HERE!
