Sports Hatred The Mia Dolphins

Oh yes, the Jets CAN LOSE to the Dolphins. And they will. That poor man, a life-time Jets fan, and his son, will suffer a lot come Friday PM.
I found that Jet fan poll interesting, where Jets fans most hate the Patriots.
Poll us who we hate the most! Guarantee it's the Jets 90+%. Overwhelmingly! Miami Dolphin fans hate their guts.
