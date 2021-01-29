 Sports Media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sports Media

R

Rmerrill2

Rookie
Joined
Mar 25, 2010
Messages
38
Reaction score
34
Sometimes I wonder who is in charge of the Miami Dolphins.
Is it the Miami Dolphins front office?
Or is it the sports media?
Although I know the answer to the question, we still have yet to hear from front office.
All we hear from is sports media. Its almost like they (sports media) created and want to broker their ideas into reality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom