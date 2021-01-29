Sometimes I wonder who is in charge of the Miami Dolphins.
Is it the Miami Dolphins front office?
Or is it the sports media?
Although I know the answer to the question, we still have yet to hear from front office.
All we hear from is sports media. Its almost like they (sports media) created and want to broker their ideas into reality.
