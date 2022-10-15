 Spotters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Spotters

eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
2,721
Reaction score
3,892
Location
Minnesota
Serious question. Does anyone know where these spotters came from? How long have they been doing that? This is the first year I've ever heard of this and I've been seriously watching football since 1992.

Who hires them? The teams, the league, the nflpa? Who do they answer to if they mess up? What are their qualifications? Do they have any medical experience?

This is literally the dumbest damn thing I've ever heard of.

Thanks
 
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
414
Reaction score
876
Age
54
Location
Honolulu, HI
Don’t worry guys, I won a raffle to be a spotter this Sunday and I think I saw Justin Jefferson stumble getting out of bed this morning.
 
