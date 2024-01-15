 Stafford concussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stafford concussion

Check out this shot of Stafford. Check the right hand fingers and the eyes rolled back in his head. And he’s back in the game. The NFL is a joke.

IMG_1605.jpeg
 
And his hand stayed that way as he limped off the field. He held it close to his chest to attempt to keep it hidden.
 
Stafford got up in 2 seconds. Can't compare the optics to Tua.
Not worried about the optics. That was an obvious concussion. His eyes literally rolled in his head and his right hand had the fencing response. He even went to his helmet with his left hand while lying on the ground.
 
How could there be a concussion if there was no flag for roughing? The NFL fumbles all over itself every chance it gets. And people are right there to defend its honor. It's hilarious.
 
Here’s another shot of when Stafford’s eyes returned to their normal position - and the hand is still in the unnatural position.

IMG_1606.jpeg
 
Here’s another shot of when Stafford’s eyes returned to their normal position - and the hand is still in the unnatural position.

You’re going to be vindicated on this tomorrow when it’s announced that Stafford is in the concussion protocol (yes, this still happens even though their season is over).
 
