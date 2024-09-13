 Stages of Grief | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stages of Grief

R

raving

Active Roster
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
2,506
Reaction score
2,146
Age
59
Location
in my house
Denial - me watching the game last night thinking we had a chance.

Anger - realizing that a couple of self centered over educated buffoons in Mike McD and Chris (the offensive line is fine) Grier destroyed our fanship.

Depression - welcome to the continued 25 years of NFHELL!

Bargaining - maybe I can become a 49ers fan if only in the meantime.

Acceptance - me and my fellow fans are the laughing stock of the world - AGAIN!
 
Sad Ben Affleck GIF
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Stages of "Grier"
Click to expand...
Denial - You guys are ridiculous, we just started the rebuild

Depression - It's bad but we need to see it through

Denial again- We are still rebuilding you guys are still impatient and he's building a roster that can compete for a long time

Bargaining - X players are showing "flashes" we just need to tinker a little bit

Rejection - It's the coaching staff's fault, Grier was only doing what his coaches wanted.
 
raving said:
Denial - me watching the game last night thinking we had a chance.

Anger - realizing that a couple of self centered over educated buffoons in Mike McD and Chris (the offensive line is fine) Grier destroyed our fanship.

Depression - welcome to the continued 25 years of NFHELL!

Bargaining - maybe I can become a 49ers fan if only in the meantime.

Acceptance - me and my fellow fans are the laughing stock of the world - AGAIN!
Click to expand...
Don't switch to SF. They're about to be in pure salary cap hell. Go for KC. At least you'll be with a team that knows how to rip Buffalo's heart out
 
Frisco Fin said:
Don't switch to SF. They're about to be in pure salary cap hell. Go for KC. At least you'll be with a team that knows how to rip Buffalo's heart out
Click to expand...
If ONLY fanship worked this way!

Back in the day having Shula pull me into this was like that new relationship w the a beautiful young woman…

50 years later you get this!
 
Frisco Fin said:
Don't switch to SF. They're about to be in pure salary cap hell. Go for KC. At least you'll be with a team that knows how to rip Buffalo's heart out
Click to expand...
If ONLY fanship worked this way!

Back in the day having Shula pull me into this was like that new relationship w the a beautiful young woman…

50 years later you get this!
 
Good thing about football is it is football. In the end, it's fun if you win, losing doesn't mean **** for fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom