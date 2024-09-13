Stages of Grief

raving
Denial - me watching the game last night thinking we had a chance.
Anger - realizing that a couple of self centered over educated buffoons in Mike McD and Chris (the offensive line is fine) Grier destroyed our fanship.
Depression - welcome to the continued 25 years of NFHELL!
Bargaining - maybe I can become a 49ers fan if only in the meantime.
Acceptance - me and my fellow fans are the laughing stock of the world - AGAIN!
