Staley to meet with Miami

It’s 100% going to be Staley or an internal candidate imo.

Not saying I like Staley, he’s the right fit for McD and Staley needs the reputation rebound.

Other former HCs or hot upcoming DCs are not risking their rep on a defensive cap overhaul coming on the Dolphins’ defense.
 
If no other visits I guess this nerd will join our nerd, we'll see. I think our DC job would be desirable, a few studs still under contract (JP, Chubb, Holland, Ramsey) and would have input on other areas to acquire some of his own people. remember, the cap is always workable
 
My top choice for DC would be Wink Martindale. He runs an aggressive style defense that I like.
 
dolfan91 said:
Sometimes Asst Coaches who've gotten HC jobs and fail are better off at being an Asst. There are many examples where failed HC turn out to be really good coordinators. Staley may be in thar category?
We shall see brother, and Coach McDaniel and GM Grier need to get this right or it could repercussions that will impact their careers. :ffic:
 
AMakados10 said:
Staley was excellent as a defensive coordinator, obviously less than good as a HC. Would be a good hire, especially if McD were to also seek his counsel on head coaching matters, then immediately do the opposite of whatever Staley suggests. Only mildly kidding with that last part.
 
dolfan91 said:
McDaniel appeared to figure out that plan this past season. Tua passed for 466 yards and the Dolphins put up 36
‘points against the Staley plan in 2023.

I prefer they promote from within the defensive coaches already on their staff but in the end, I will support whatever direction they decide when it comes to hiring their next DC.
 
The defense he ran in LA was loaded with talent.

I am not sure he is actually a good DC, but he runs Fangio's system so there would be less of a transition.


Plus the next time Miami loses a game idiots on here can call for McD to be fired to give Staley the job.
 
Anyone who comes here this year will be gone next year anyway when more main ppl get fired. I can't even say house cleaning because it's never happened but more ppl will be fired.
 
