Staley to meet with Miami

We shall see brother, and Coach McDaniel and GM Grier need to get this right or it could repercussions that will impact their careers.Sometimes Asst Coaches who've gotten HC jobs and fail are better off at being an Asst. There are many examples where failed HC turn out to be really good coordinators. Staley may be in thar category?
Staley was excellent as a defensive coordinator, obviously less than good as a HC. Would be a good hire, especially if McD were to also seek his counsel on head coaching matters, then immediately do the opposite of whatever Staley suggests. Only mildly kidding with that last part.It’s 100% going to be Staley or an internal candidate imo.
Not saying I like Staley, he’s the right fit for McD and Staley needs the reputation rebound.
Other former HCs or hot upcoming DCs are not risking their rep on a defensive cap overhaul coming on the Dolphins’ defense.
I agree. But I worry about the potential of failure. Only one tremendous season as a DC.
Wade Phillips.