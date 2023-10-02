Stand up and be counted

Ok all this one is not another bitch and moan session but after the debacle in buffalo (almost rhymes) yesterday we have two choices.



Stick it out or cut bait.



I am type that when I get hit I hit back harder and hope you are too. We got kicked in the nuts as a team and fans. It happens. You think the players and coaches aren't friggin embarrassed by that? Everyone is.



Who here is gonna get back in the fight next week?



I am ready to get back in the fight...I sure as hell ain't giving it up.



If I was in Miami I would be the first one at the game against the Giants.



Let's ****ing do this... together win or lose.



(Ps, feel free to like the post or flame me at will).



Fins Get The Hell Up.