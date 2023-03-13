Start of Free Agency - Player news thread.

The Ghost
Well the legal tampering window opens tomorrow at noon so that flow of news should trickle in all day.
Let’s post all player developments here until it’s actually Dolphin related.
It’s being reported that Baker Mayfield is going to Tampa Bay? WTF sounds like tampering already. An investigation better be launched.
Anyway, please feel free to post any random piece of free agency news here.
