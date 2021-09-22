im laughing at how this is gonna go here...Start Reid Sinnett.
Why not?
You can see how good he might be.
I’m curious, he may be the answer all along or not.
None of us know anything. If we had even a single once of pride we would support a team worthy of following.Anyone who believes this to be a good idea. Doesn't really know anything about football
It's funny how you took the one doctored photo off imagesLet's start a different QB each week. We can gather all the big boys for all the size queens around here and roll out a different one each week. We'll start with Kyle Boller and end the season with you know who.....JAMARCUS RUSSELL! The biggest of the big and a huge arm. You size admirers will absolutely cream yourselves.
Now that's a big chunkasaurus.
Would be a ballsy move that I think some coaches may make (knowing what brisset is). I would give it a shot if we lose this week and Tua is out multiple weeks
