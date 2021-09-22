 Start Reid Sinnett | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Start Reid Sinnett

Let's start a different QB each week. We can gather all the big boys for all the size queens around here and roll out a different one each week. We'll start with Kyle Boller and end the season with you know who.....JAMARCUS RUSSELL! The biggest of the big and a huge arm. You size admirers will absolutely cream yourselves.

Now that's a big chunkasaurus.

russellpotomus.bmp
 
SCOTTY said:
Anyone who believes this to be a good idea. Doesn't really know anything about football
Click to expand...
None of us know anything. If we had even a single once of pride we would support a team worthy of following.
 
If for some reason we are getting blown out first half sure bring him in. Otherwise Brisset is the safe option to have the best shot at winning.
 
Click to expand...
It's funny how you took the one doctored photo off images

It did make me laugh though
 
Rmerrill2 said:
Start Reid Sinnett.
Why not?
You can see how good he might be.
I’m curious, he may be the answer all along or not.
Click to expand...
Would be a ballsy move that I think some coaches may make (knowing what brisset is). I would give it a shot if we lose this week and Tua is out multiple weeks
 
Is he on the roster still? Once Jack-Oby goes down they will have to put somebody in. I mean do you really think Jack-Oby is going to survive the 1st half? His feet are slow and the Raiders are fast off the line. Its a recipe for disaster that will quickly play out.

I have enjoyed having Brisket around for a season though...Toying with his name helps kill the pain of another season quickly going off the rails.
 
Last edited:
You know Sinnett only started one year in high school and one year in college.
 
