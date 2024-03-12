Starting C & LB for less than Hunt

rlandn
At this point, this is good business.
Now re-sign Lamm, add a 8-10/yr DT and we are ready for the draft.
There we can add another OL, DT and CB/S.
We can then fill in rest of roster with lower end FA (pass rush/WR).
We will be fine, should be as good as this year, hopefully better luck with injuries.
By end of year Phillips and Chubb should be back contributing and we could
make some noise.
PS, glad we didn’t pay 12-15 for the likes of Queen, would have been a waste.
I am optimistic, hope I’m right….
