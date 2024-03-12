 Starting C & LB for less than Hunt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Starting C & LB for less than Hunt

At this point, this is good business.
Now re-sign Lamm, add a 8-10/yr DT and we are ready for the draft.
There we can add another OL, DT and CB/S.
We can then fill in rest of roster with lower end FA (pass rush/WR).
We will be fine, should be as good as this year, hopefully better luck with injuries.
By end of year Phillips and Chubb should be back contributing and we could
make some noise.
PS, glad we didn’t pay 12-15 for the likes of Queen, would have been a waste.
I am optimistic, hope I’m right….
 
Can we bring Connor Williams back as a Guard? What about Raekwon Davis? I’m not a huge fan of his but is he still around? Anyone left from the 2020 draft besides Tua and our LS for that matter?
 
It seems like Grier knew he could free up 30 million but he also knew we were going to have 10 holes. So he couldn't pay a DT $27 mil or a guard $20 mil. Needed to spread that freed up money. Got a couple LBers, a center and a TE. Still a bunch of holes to go, safety, guard DT, WR3, etc
 
