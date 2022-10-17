 Starting to believe something | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Starting to believe something

tay0365

Tua (Especially the last two years) has been far more beneficial for the Offense, then the backup we have had, but is the defense far better when Tua is our QB.

Last year our Defense was not horrible when Tua was playing early on (Even the Bills game 14-0 until late in the 3rd), with Brissett, the Defense could not stop anyone in pressure situations, and really did not look good, then Tua came back, and suddenly the defense started playing well, to at times dare I say great.

Now this year, the Defense did well against the Pats, then yes did pretty bad in the 1st half against the Ravens, but in all due respect, the Offense was not doing much, but once the Offense and Tua put it into gear, the Defense was not allowing the Ravens to do much. The Bills game, the Defense was keeping the game close enough for the Offense and Tua to take the lead at the end, and they could put the nail on a victory.

The Bengal, Jets, and Viking, the defense did enough to keep the game within range if good QB play had followed, but we did not get thar.

Now I am not just saying that if Tua had played all three games from beginning to end (Sorry Tua haters), and right now have Miami at 6-0, but I believe if Tua had played, the Defense would have given up less points.

The Defense, as has been said, is built to work with a lead, but I really think they also play with more effectiveness when the QB is proving to be looking good...Just check out hiw the Defense played when a prepared Skyler was out there, compared to Teddy.

This Defense will not consistently stop teams from moving the ball, but they can be frustrating enough to make team not score after a long drive, or have to settle with FGs.

Tua comes back next week, let's hope he is not too rusty, and can score fast, and often, so we can see how the defense looks.
 
Fred Bear

He will be back next week and I believe he will ride out the rest of the season without further injury . 🙏
 
Ray R

I would add:

Losing these last three games has been "discouraging", BUT the teams performance today showed me we have a team that still has some fight left in it. Both our backups showed real promise and we did out score our opponent the in last quarter.

I believe we have started to rebound this last game. I'm big on using the last three to five games trajectory as a guide to future W/L possibilities. Moreso than our opponents or even the weather. Today we started out ahead and finished stronger than I would have expected based on our previous two games.

With more players coming off of injuries next week I expect a lot more production on both sides of the ball.

Now having said all that, there is one point I want to add - and it is the point the post that I am responding to has made. With TUA playing, our offensive functionality is multiplied. Say what you will, his quick release (learned the hard way over the last two seasons) make EVERYTHING we do offensively better.

My "Lemming" offense will be getting hotter - LOL
 
Dj Shoj

Tua is the heart that pumps blood to the rest of the team! Thank you, Jesus for getting Tua back for next week 🙏
 
cltchperf

miami might need to max protect or quick pass plays to keep tua protected or atleast to get defense from being revved up. Run more and set it up so tua can get the ball out of his hands fast
 
cltchperf

Next week will be close to a must win for miami with stretch of games. Got to take advantage or the winnable games
 
