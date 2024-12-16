 Starting to Feel Like a Browns Fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Starting to Feel Like a Browns Fan

FINFANFOREVER1972

The Shula 70's Super Bowl Championship teams during the Marino years was only 10 years removed. I was in my 20's and the Dolphins were synonymous with winning and were always playoff relevant. Now its 2024 and I feel Like a Browns fan the last time the Browns won an NFL championship in the pre-merger pre-Super Bowl years. How depressing. This franchise is no longer synonymous with a winning disciplined football organization but an absolute free-lancing joke! Ross needs to fire Grier who picked this mess together and McGenius who is the captain of this sinking ship!
 
Take away a few years in the early 70s, 71 to 73 and a few years in the 80s, 82 to 84 and the Dolphins are the Browns. We are Cleveland with a beach.
 
