Starting to Feel Like a Browns Fan

FINFANFOREVER1972
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2022
- Messages
- 348
- Reaction score
- 584
- Age
- 61
- Location
- St. Petersburg, Florida
The Shula 70's Super Bowl Championship teams during the Marino years was only 10 years removed. I was in my 20's and the Dolphins were synonymous with winning and were always playoff relevant. Now its 2024 and I feel Like a Browns fan the last time the Browns won an NFL championship in the pre-merger pre-Super Bowl years. How depressing. This franchise is no longer synonymous with a winning disciplined football organization but an absolute free-lancing joke! Ross needs to fire Grier who picked this mess together and McGenius who is the captain of this sinking ship!