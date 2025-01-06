State of the Dolphins

Finsational
Purgatory Dolphin Supporter
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 1,801
- Reaction score
- 5,499
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
Have we reached the level of Browns and Jets dysfunction? If not, we have to be knocking on the door. This was once a proud franchise and I don't see a way back to the top with Ross doubling down on Grier and McDaniel. At the very least they should have jettisoned Grier and let the new GM decide who he wants to keep. If they want to clean house, so be it. I'll still root for Miami of course, but they sure are not giving us much to root for.