State of the Dolphins

Have we reached the level of Browns and Jets dysfunction? If not, we have to be knocking on the door. This was once a proud franchise and I don't see a way back to the top with Ross doubling down on Grier and McDaniel. At the very least they should have jettisoned Grier and let the new GM decide who he wants to keep. If they want to clean house, so be it. I'll still root for Miami of course, but they sure are not giving us much to root for.
 
we arent at disfunctional. the jets still want to win. Ross doesnt care about winning, mediocrity is fine with him. He cares about a happy front office.
 
We’ve been in the Jets and Browns class for years. Nothing has changed about that. Right now I’m still laughing at the posters who wished for us to lose so Grier would lose his job.
I still don’t understand any so-callled fan wishing for a loss. Turn your Fins card in. Embarrassing to say the least
 
I'm ok with the fact that Ross has big ears. The problem is he doesn’t use them cause apparently he hasn’t listened yet to the people telling him that he needs to clean house.
 
Same owner who bungled the Sparano situation (RIP). Not even the flirting with Harbaugh portion but waiting at least the extra year when it was evident that Sparano wasn't NFL head coach material.

Ross is just not a football guy. The thinks he is playing the long game but all he is doing is wasting his employee's most valuable resource... youth and time.
 
