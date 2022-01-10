 Statement from Brian Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Statement from Brian Flores

G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
392
Reaction score
352
He will definitely help turn around a teams defense as the DC. The Chiefs should have already booked him for an interview. I still don't understand why Grier is safe...
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Smile If You Love Men's Prostates
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
15,997
Reaction score
9,313
Location
Calgary Alberta
Stated by a man who knew he was being canned - sounds like it was written in late Oct
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

The future is bright, the future is aqua & orange
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,518
Reaction score
1,834
Age
48
Location
London England
Rev Kev said:
I get the humour but I doubt that Tua didnt try everything morally (in his power) to try to make him his guy

Remember the game ball at Zona?
Click to expand...
Yeah course. I expect everyone at our club to give their best and most of the guys do (stand up snd take a bow Will Fuller, you’re the exception)

I’m really disappointed at the moment, I felt Tua snd Flo would get it right next season together but with Flo gone who knows what the future holds.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Smile If You Love Men's Prostates
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
15,997
Reaction score
9,313
Location
Calgary Alberta
GrieseMarinoTua said:
Yeah course. I expect everyone at our club to give their best and most of the guys do (stand up snd take a bow Will Fuller, you’re the exception)

I’m really disappointed at the moment, I felt Tua snd Flo would get it right next season together but with Flo gone who knows what the future holds.
Click to expand...
As a person who has coached alongside of people for many many years employees value the support of their manager without that support the fraction just gets bigger no matter how hard the employee tries to make up the divide
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,062
Reaction score
3,152
Location
NC
Yeah, he's salty. No mention of gratitude toward Grier or Ross. All talking about the players and his staff.

Rightfully so. He got screwed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom