Statement from Brian Flores

Apparently he asked Tua to sign a ball for him before he left but Tua dropped it ;-)))Stated by a man who knew he was being canned - sounds like it was written in late Oct
Woulda been awesome, but no chance. He’ll get a head coaching job somewhere most likely and if not he’ll go be NEs DCCould there not have been a way to keep him on as our DC?
Apparently he asked Tua to sign a ball for him before he left but Tua dropped it ;-)))
Yeah course. I expect everyone at our club to give their best and most of the guys do (stand up snd take a bow Will Fuller, you’re the exception)I get the humour but I doubt that Tua didnt try everything morally (in his power) to try to make him his guy
Remember the game ball at Zona?
As a person who has coached alongside of people for many many years employees value the support of their manager without that support the fraction just gets bigger no matter how hard the employee tries to make up the divideYeah course. I expect everyone at our club to give their best and most of the guys do (stand up snd take a bow Will Fuller, you’re the exception)
I’m really disappointed at the moment, I felt Tua snd Flo would get it right next season together but with Flo gone who knows what the future holds.