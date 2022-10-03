 Statistically speaking, we are due… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Statistically speaking, we are due…

- with only 1 INT on D, we are due for a clump of them. I see 4-6 over the next 4-5 games

- a big day running the ball. I suspect we may lean on the run more w Teddy in and I can forsee a 150 yard day on the ground by our backs + QB

- A big play on ST. No, not another punt-safety but a good return or turnover in the kicking game

- a decline in injuries. Too many so far - not normal. Time to catch a break here

- some respect if we win our next game no matter who we play. It will be w our backup QB, on the road and inside the division. If our D plays tall and we win we go to 4-1 and 3-0 in the division. We’ll start being taken more seriously as a contender
 
Exactly we finally get to face quarterbacks who aren't near the top of the league in ability outside of Mac Jones that is. The defense should absolutely being turning the corner this week.
 
danstilldaman said:
Exactly we finally get to face quarterbacks who aren't near the top of the league in ability outside of Mac Jones that is. The defense should absolutely being turning the corner this week.
Agreed, the quality of QBs on the upcoming schedule is much more in our favor than the last three games.

Assuming we have a healthy X and a healthy Byron Jones, the defense should start picking up more sacks and forcing more turnovers. It could be the equalizer for missing Tua for a few weeks.
 
Statistically speaking we are playing a dumpster fire of QBs and offenses until December

We're entering the phase of the season where people are going to think our defense is elite for beating up on mediocre offenses and QBs, except maybe the lions.
 
ForksPhin said:
Agreed, the quality of QBs on the upcoming schedule is much more in our favor than the last three games.

Assuming we have a healthy X and a healthy Byron Jones, the defense should start picking up more sacks and forcing more turnovers. It could be the equalizer for missing Tua for a few weeks.
Absolutely agree.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Statistically speaking we are playing a dumpster fire of QBs and offenses until December

We're entering the phase of the season where people are going to think our defense is elite for beating up on mediocre offenses and QBs, except maybe the lions.
I don’t get how their offense scores so much w Jared Barf at QB. Their D really blows.
 
I'm a bit surprised by the lack of turnovers generated by the defense so far. We have had a lot of chances, but just not closing the deal.

Hopefully the changes with the Jets
 
We have been so close to multiple picks over the past couple games. Defense needs to hit the jugs machine.
 
It's crazy how many people are shitting on our defense still. Even against the Bengals, they played well, save for X "losing sight of the ball" and finally breaking toward the end of the game when we couldn't muster shit on offense.

The defense has played well in every game. Even against the Ravens, they made big plays at big moments. That is the definition of complimentary football. In today's NFL, the game is skewed toward the offense... if your defense is consistently playing the way ours has AGAINST QUALITY OPPONENTS then that's an near elite defense by today's NFL standards.

Did you guys miss the memo we were missing our #2 CB, who is top 25 in the league at his position, and plays in a defense that puts a lot of ask on the secondary. Yeah, we've been without one of the major factors of our secondary this whole time, holding up well in all 4 games we've played against "better" quality teams.

It's so weird, every year people have a MELTDOWN when we perform to our expected mediocre level... and this year, we have been a pleasant surprise on both O and D and the first time I've ever seen this team play consistent complimentary football in over 2 decades, and people are not impressed. It's so strange to see how quickly our fanbase has become snobby as if we won the last 3 superbowls.
 
