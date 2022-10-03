Statistically speaking, we are due…

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 20,218
- Reaction score
- 20,166
- Location
- New Jersey
- with only 1 INT on D, we are due for a clump of them. I see 4-6 over the next 4-5 games
- a big day running the ball. I suspect we may lean on the run more w Teddy in and I can forsee a 150 yard day on the ground by our backs + QB
- A big play on ST. No, not another punt-safety but a good return or turnover in the kicking game
- a decline in injuries. Too many so far - not normal. Time to catch a break here
- some respect if we win our next game no matter who we play. It will be w our backup QB, on the road and inside the division. If our D plays tall and we win we go to 4-1 and 3-0 in the division. We’ll start being taken more seriously as a contender
- a big day running the ball. I suspect we may lean on the run more w Teddy in and I can forsee a 150 yard day on the ground by our backs + QB
- A big play on ST. No, not another punt-safety but a good return or turnover in the kicking game
- a decline in injuries. Too many so far - not normal. Time to catch a break here
- some respect if we win our next game no matter who we play. It will be w our backup QB, on the road and inside the division. If our D plays tall and we win we go to 4-1 and 3-0 in the division. We’ll start being taken more seriously as a contender