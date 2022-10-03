Statistically speaking, we are due…

It's crazy how many people are shitting on our defense still. Even against the Bengals, they played well, save for X "losing sight of the ball" and finally breaking toward the end of the game when we couldn't muster shit on offense.



The defense has played well in every game. Even against the Ravens, they made big plays at big moments. That is the definition of complimentary football. In today's NFL, the game is skewed toward the offense... if your defense is consistently playing the way ours has AGAINST QUALITY OPPONENTS then that's an near elite defense by today's NFL standards.



Did you guys miss the memo we were missing our #2 CB, who is top 25 in the league at his position, and plays in a defense that puts a lot of ask on the secondary. Yeah, we've been without one of the major factors of our secondary this whole time, holding up well in all 4 games we've played against "better" quality teams.



It's so weird, every year people have a MELTDOWN when we perform to our expected mediocre level... and this year, we have been a pleasant surprise on both O and D and the first time I've ever seen this team play consistent complimentary football in over 2 decades, and people are not impressed. It's so strange to see how quickly our fanbase has become snobby as if we won the last 3 superbowls.