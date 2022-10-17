Status of Our Secondary. Maybe.

Stoobz
I think this is the starting DBs and their relative health of right now.
Holland - healthy
X - always with a nagging injury
Jones (S) - healthy
Iggy - healthy
Rowe - healthy
Campbell - healthy
Bethel - healthy
Fejedelem - healthy
M*A*S*H unit behind these guys. Not sure of relative health of the first three.
Kohou - ?
Crossen - ?
Jones (CB) - ?
Needham - IR
Williams - IR
