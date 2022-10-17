 Status of Our Secondary. Maybe. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Status of Our Secondary. Maybe.

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
4,878
Reaction score
10,435
Location
A Cardboard Box
I think this is the starting DBs and their relative health of right now.

Holland - healthy
X - always with a nagging injury
Jones (S) - healthy
Iggy - healthy

Rowe - healthy
Campbell - healthy
Bethel - healthy
Fejedelem - healthy

M*A*S*H unit behind these guys. Not sure of relative health of the first three.

Kohou - ?
Crossen - ?
Jones (CB) - ?
Needham - IR
Williams - IR
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
2,804
Reaction score
3,961
Location
Minnesota
I still can't believe the dude we got from MN got hurt before even getting to play a game. Whoever we get this year or next, better be built like robo cop for **** sakes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom