Status update on Tua - Not a Bruise, but Torn Muscle in Hip

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 11,093
- Reaction score
- 25,496
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
they should give Tua as much time as he needs to heal - Im talking like 8-9 yearsMakes sense based on what they've been putting out. The question is if it's a tear that will heal on it's own or if it needs surgery.
I'm sure they'll go conservative and allow it to heal on it's own. If it doesn't in some period, surgery.
Above average intelligence? He was one of the lowest scoring QBs in Wonderlic. He keeps doing dumb things on the field. Couldn't learn playbook.I said 2 years ago I would no longer defend Tua. I’m sticking with that. He’s an injury prone weak armed QB with above average accuracy and intelligence. Unless you have a top 8 OL, you’re not winning with him as your QB. Period.