Status update on Tua - Not a Bruse, but Torn Muscle in Hip

fragile a christmas story GIF
 
Makes sense based on what they've been putting out. The question is if it's a tear that will heal on it's own or if it needs surgery.

I'm sure they'll go conservative and allow it to heal on it's own. If it doesn't in some period, surgery.
 
I mean, thats kinda always the risk with a muscle injury
 
they should give Tua as much time as he needs to heal - Im talking like 8-9 years
 
We have gone full circle. Tannehill had knee injury that they didn’t know if he should have surgery or rehab.

They should just do the surgery. Ridiculous
 
i said there was more to it from the beginning. And he said he'll play next week if we do lol, more dysfunction.
 
well, either way this team needs to draft a QB that they can hopefully develop
 
I said 2 years ago I would no longer defend Tua. I’m sticking with that. He’s an injury prone weak armed QB with above average accuracy and intelligence. Unless you have a top 8 OL, you’re not winning with him as your QB. Period.
 
Above average intelligence? He was one of the lowest scoring QBs in Wonderlic. He keeps doing dumb things on the field. Couldn't learn playbook.

Nothing about Tua makes me think this guy has above average intelligence.
 
