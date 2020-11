I think we match up really well with the Chargers. Their running game is an average unit. They’re literally giving Ballage meaningful snaps lol. I also think that our blitz schemes on the line could pose big problems for a rookie qb like Herbert. Herbert is athletic and mobile, but he’s not Kyler Murray. We would have had probably 5 sacks if Murray wasn’t the freak athlete he is. Defensively, the Chargers are banged up and have been getting scored on consistently every game.



I do worry that Keenan Allen is just too good of a route runner to be stopped. I would assume we put X on him and have Byron match up against Mike Williams (which I think either way, both cbs match up well with him). I expect Rowe and our defense to make Hunter Henry (who has been lackluster this year) a non-factor.