Stay the course... keep our picks

I know many of you have been like me lately and weighing whether making a play on Watson would be in our best interest. Yes the guy is a stud and top 7 QB in the league. Yes he’s in his prime and would immediately make us better. But how much? I mean he took a team with quite frankly better offensive weapons to a dismal season and a top 3 pick in the draft.. thank you!



I say this bc it shows yes it’s a QB driven league but these QBs need help. They need weapons around them!



josh Allen was a bottom dweller just 1 year ago. What changed? Look at the weapons. The addition of Diggs and Beasley as well as some superb play from the other WRs on that team. The bills knew he had the talent but needed help. They went out and signed Diggs and Brown as well as Beasley and revamped the entire receiving core.



This is what we need to do. We need an entire revamp. The ONLY WR worth keeping on this team IMO is Grant and only for his return ability. We need 3 new WRs. We need a RB. Tua needs help and with the draft assets we have and financial flexibility we can do this and do it right.



The other option is sell the farm for Watson and what do we have to help him? Gesicki which is above average at best? Parker who can’t get separation and has become nothing more then a possession WR? This move would improve our QB position greatly but everything else would suffer. Me? I’d rather keep Tua who has shown flashes and has had a better rookie season then a lot of the greats including Peyton Manning.



Tua, Devonte Smith, either a Smith Schuster/Godwin/Robinson, and Najee looks a lot better then



Watson, and what we have. Can we rent a decent WR or RB for the year? Sure but after this year Watsons numbers are so high there would be little for other holes.