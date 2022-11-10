Staying in Miami

Fintastic1975
Me and my 19 year old son will be heading to Miami from Cali for the Packers game. Where should I stay and where should I NOT stay?
I remember booking a hotel last year in Miami and the photos looked good but the problem was the Pimps, Hookers and drug dealers going up and down the elevator with me and my fiancée.
A little help please...
