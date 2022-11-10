Staying in Miami

Your 19 year old son would probably love to stay on Miami Beach Beach but if you are just looking for a lot of nice restaurants and nice beaches without the Miami Beach atmosphere, you will probably like the Broward beaches more.



The stadium is on the Miami Dade/Broward counties border and staying on the beaches in Southern Broward county is about the same mileage from the stadium as Miami Beach.



There are a lot of really nice hotels in Broward but it might be less expensive to just rent a place on Airbnb if you are looking to find something more affordable.