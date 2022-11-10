 Staying in Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Staying in Miami

F

Fintastic1975

Me and my 19 year old son will be heading to Miami from Cali for the Packers game. Where should I stay and where should I NOT stay?

I remember booking a hotel last year in Miami and the photos looked good but the problem was the Pimps, Hookers and drug dealers going up and down the elevator with me and my fiancée.

A little help please...
 
Your 19 year old son would probably love to stay on Miami Beach Beach but if you are just looking for a lot of nice restaurants and nice beaches without the Miami Beach atmosphere, you will probably like the Broward beaches more.

The stadium is on the Miami Dade/Broward counties border and staying on the beaches in Southern Broward county is about the same mileage from the stadium as Miami Beach.

There are a lot of really nice hotels in Broward but it might be less expensive to just rent a place on Airbnb if you are looking to find something more affordable.
 
