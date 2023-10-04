Steelers are in shambles, would you ...

For next years 1st? Sure, but there is no way that’s all it costs, and it’s not as if Miami doesn’t have their own cap issues coming up that they at least need to prepare for. Plus, the Steelers as an organization generally don’t trade away high end defensive players. Though I think he has some kind of out in his contract after this year, so perhaps that would lower the price.
Regardless, it’s wild to see the Steelers so dysfunctional, and Matt Cananda getting caught criticizing Tomlin and Pickett using a burner account on Twitter is pretty freaking funny.