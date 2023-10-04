 Steelers are in shambles, would you ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steelers are in shambles, would you ...

Too much money wrapped up in that position already need Philips back and to blitz every once in a while. Would much rather a stud linebacker.
 
Would you offer next year first for TJ Watt and get is a damn pass rusher???
TJ Watt is a top 3 or 4 defender in the league. It would take a shit ton more than that. Also, the Dolphins 1000% not in a position to take on another contract of that magnitude. They actually have to start drafting players again to take the place of some of the dudes that need to be on their way out.
 
Would you offer next year first for TJ Watt and get is a damn pass rusher???
I think we should just start drafting tj watts instead of handing out 25 mill a year + draft capital for other teams star players. Unfortunately we already blew our load with chubb, yay.
 
Gotta build the right way via draft. Love the player obviously, but Miami made the splash trade for tyreek, lots of $$$ allocated to Chubb, may need to shell out big money to Tua...can we have early draft picks for a change
 
For next years 1st? Sure, but there is no way that’s all it costs, and it’s not as if Miami doesn’t have their own cap issues coming up that they at least need to prepare for. Plus, the Steelers as an organization generally don’t trade away high end defensive players. Though I think he has some kind of out in his contract after this year, so perhaps that would lower the price.

Regardless, it’s wild to see the Steelers so dysfunctional, and Matt Cananda getting caught criticizing Tomlin and Pickett using a burner account on Twitter is pretty freaking funny.
 
