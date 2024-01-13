 Steelers vs Bills moved to Monday 4:30 pm | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steelers vs Bills moved to Monday 4:30 pm

This game gets played if it's not against another cold weather snow team.
 
No. It doesn’t.

There is going to be a blizzard and a driving ban. People can’t get to the stadium to play in the game.

it has nothing to do with playing conditions at all.

But that won’t fit the narrative around here so it will be ignored.

The game would be moved if they had a dome. It’s about travel.
 
Exactly, the same thing happened before and the game was moved to Detroit.
 
