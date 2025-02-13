Steelers Want Trevor Lawrence?

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 4,351
- Reaction score
- 8,058
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
What gives. I don't get it. You would think if the Steelers wanted a QB, they would be asking about Tua too. Tua led the league in passing recently, and has a super high completion percentage too. Plus Tua is elite. The contracts are not too dissimilar, Tua's might actually be a tad more favorable given the outs. And Trevor Lawrence's team just went 4-13, and he also had a concussion and missed a lot of games. Yet they want Trevor, but not Tua. How can this be possible, what might Pittsburgh be thinking? This is so wierd, because they seem to be a very well run organization, and are still getting to this conclusion. I am perplexed.
Report: Steelers have called Jaguars about Trevor Lawrence
With the coaching carousel jerking to a stop, it's time for the quarterback carousel to start spinning.
www.nbcsports.com
Last edited: