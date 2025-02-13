 Steelers Want Trevor Lawrence? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steelers Want Trevor Lawrence?

What gives. I don't get it. You would think if the Steelers wanted a QB, they would be asking about Tua too. Tua led the league in passing recently, and has a super high completion percentage too. Plus Tua is elite. The contracts are not too dissimilar, Tua's might actually be a tad more favorable given the outs. And Trevor Lawrence's team just went 4-13, and he also had a concussion and missed a lot of games. Yet they want Trevor, but not Tua. How can this be possible, what might Pittsburgh be thinking? This is so wierd, because they seem to be a very well run organization, and are still getting to this conclusion. I am perplexed.

Report: Steelers have called Jaguars about Trevor Lawrence

With the coaching carousel jerking to a stop, it's time for the quarterback carousel to start spinning.
Tua is not built to play in cold weather. He would make no sense for them.

Lawrence might not be used to cold weather but he can get acclimated to it and he has the physical skill set to play in it.
 



The Steelers are a smart organization. Would you pay Tua that kind of money that he just got???? BwaaaWaaaHaaaa
Funniest thing I read all day
 
If we had let Tua play on the fifth year option we could just pick up Rodgers who is going to be released by the Jets. He would only cost us the vets minimum since the Jets are still paying his salary. Just like how the Steelers got Wilson this past season.

We would also have about $40M in cap space instead of being $12M over the cap since Tua's contract wouldn't be on the books.

I would much rather have Rodgers and $40M in cap space than Tua and being $12M over the cap.
 
Someone has a hard time reading tone and sarcasm lol
 



antonin scalia hands GIF


No one wants an injury prone QB who is undersized with a weak arm? But but but.....our O line has been so bad! imagine what he could do in franchise like the Steelers
 



Remember when the Ravens were trying to trade Lamar after another injured lackluster season and got no serious takers? Timing is everything.
 
I’d pay Tua before I’d pay Fabio.
 
I think he was being sarcastic
 
I don't think they were trying to trade him. They put the non exclusive franchise tag on him meaning any team could sign Lj to an offer sheet and the Ravens would have a certain time to match it or receive 2 first round picks as compensation.

Obviously nobody was willing to give up 2 first round picks which is why nobody signed him.
 
- Tua - not mentioned at all in the article

- OP - knee jerk reaction to create another Tua thread on here


This **** doesnt need its own thread. Could've easily just added it into one of the others floating around.
 
