Steelers Want Trevor Lawrence?

Report: Steelers have called Jaguars about Trevor Lawrence With the coaching carousel jerking to a stop, it's time for the quarterback carousel to start spinning.

What gives. I don't get it. You would think if the Steelers wanted a QB, they would be asking about Tua too. Tua led the league in passing recently, and has a super high completion percentage too. Plus Tua is elite. The contracts are not too dissimilar, Tua's might actually be a tad more favorable given the outs. And Trevor Lawrence's team just went 4-13, and he also had a concussion and missed a lot of games. Yet they want Trevor, but not Tua. How can this be possible, what might Pittsburgh be thinking? This is so wierd, because they seem to be a very well run organization, and are still getting to this conclusion. I am perplexed.