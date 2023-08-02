Stephen A. Smith dissing McDaniel..........

NYC#1finsfan
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,207
- Reaction score
- 4,218
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
Stephen A. Smith Does NOT Like Mike McDaniel- "I Don't Like Listening to this Man" - Miami Dolphins
On ESPN First Take Tuesday, Stephen A Smith said he does not like listening to Mike McDaniel speak. He went on a long rant and said McDaneil he said, “Shut the Hell Up and Coach the Team” ….”I Don’t Like Listening to this Man” ….. “I Don’t Believe a Damn thing he says”. Watch the […]
dolphinstalk.com