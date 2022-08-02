Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal

I hope the NFL would Encourage Ross to sell the team under one condition that he can't sell it to Bruce Beal and his group. If Ross got suspended until October 17th,2022 and Beal received a full year suspension, who looks more guilty in respect to the tampering violations?
What I would like to see is for us to steer so far away from this ownership group and create a fresh reboot in respect to ownership along the lines of what we are seeing is going on in the locker room and the playing field under our new Wonder Kid of a coach.
What I would like to see is for us to steer so far away from this ownership group and create a fresh reboot in respect to ownership along the lines of what we are seeing is going on in the locker room and the playing field under our new Wonder Kid of a coach.