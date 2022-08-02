Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal

I've posted about this in the past, but Beal indeed has the resume of a loser. He wanted to be a marine biologist, failed in that career, and then came home to his insanely rich father and asked for help. His dad sent him to work with Ross, who has apparently taken the man under his wing. I can't think of a worse mentor of the future owner of the Miami Dolphins than the current owner of the Dolphins.



It's such a huge difference between these guys and Joe Robbie. I've brought this up before, but Joe Robbie led an interesting life and was a man of high character. Robbie did grunt work as a teenager during the depression, fought (in real combat) in WW2, and numerous accomplishments as a pretty self-made man afterwards. Even Wayne Huizenga was kind of a regular joe, having worked crap jobs and served in the army.



What we've got now is two people who are disconnected from reality on account of being born into generational wealth, who are trying to micromanage a business about which they don't know a damn thing, and simply aren't talented enough to pull it off. The results speak for themselves.