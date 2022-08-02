 Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal

I hope the NFL would Encourage Ross to sell the team under one condition that he can't sell it to Bruce Beal and his group. If Ross got suspended until October 17th,2022 and Beal received a full year suspension, who looks more guilty in respect to the tampering violations?
What I would like to see is for us to steer so far away from this ownership group and create a fresh reboot in respect to ownership along the lines of what we are seeing is going on in the locker room and the playing field under our new Wonder Kid of a coach.
 
I feel bad for coach McDaniel. He's seems well respected. Wonder if he feels, his tenor will be short lived, since Peyton was 1st choice?
 
I’ve suspected and feared that Beal is Ross 2.0. My fears seem to be coming to fruition. Sounds like he didn’t even use an intermediary to discuss hypotheticals or plausible deniability. Sounds like Beal himself spoke with Brady and Yee directly with firm discussions. Reeks of incompetence.
 
JUST SELL THE TEAM ROSS! YOUR "BUSINESS ACUMEN" DOESN'T ROLL HERE! YOU EMBARRASS YOURSELF AND THE FRANCHISE EVERY OFF SEASON!
 
Austin Tatious said:
I’ve suspected and feared that Beal is Ross 2.0. My fears seem to be coming to fruition. Sounds like he didn’t even use an intermediary to discuss hypotheticals or plausible deniability. Sounds like Beal himself spoke with Brady and Yee directly with firm discussions. Reeks of incompetence.
I've posted about this in the past, but Beal indeed has the resume of a loser. He wanted to be a marine biologist, failed in that career, and then came home to his insanely rich father and asked for help. His dad sent him to work with Ross, who has apparently taken the man under his wing. I can't think of a worse mentor of the future owner of the Miami Dolphins than the current owner of the Dolphins.

It's such a huge difference between these guys and Joe Robbie. I've brought this up before, but Joe Robbie led an interesting life and was a man of high character. Robbie did grunt work as a teenager during the depression, fought (in real combat) in WW2, and numerous accomplishments as a pretty self-made man afterwards. Even Wayne Huizenga was kind of a regular joe, having worked crap jobs and served in the army.

What we've got now is two people who are disconnected from reality on account of being born into generational wealth, who are trying to micromanage a business about which they don't know a damn thing, and simply aren't talented enough to pull it off. The results speak for themselves.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Moe and Curly suspended but I’m sure they’d just sell the team to Larry
Hey, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink would be a good choice for owner. Despite being a grade-A scumbag, Fink is maybe the most powerful person in the world and would be able to bully the 31 other owners very easily. Wouldn't be losing any draft picks with him in charge, I'll tell you that.
 
dolfan91 said:
I feel bad for coach McDaniel. He's seems well respected. Wonder if he feels, his tenor will be short lived, since Peyton was 1st choice?
I think McDaniel is smart enough to probably say if he had been Ross, Payton would have been his first choice too. The guy won a SuperBowl and is a great offensive mind. I think McDaniel is excited about his opportunity. I dated other women before I met my wife, she doesn't hold it against me....
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
I've posted about this in the past, but Beal indeed has the resume of a loser. He wanted to be a marine biologist, failed in that career, and then came home to his insanely rich father and asked for help. His dad sent him to work with Ross, who has apparently taken the man under his wing. I can't think of a worse mentor of the future owner of the Miami Dolphins than the current owner of the Dolphins.

It's such a huge difference between these guys and Joe Robbie. I've brought this up before, but Joe Robbie led an interesting life and was a man of high character. Robbie did grunt work as a teenager during the depression, fought (in real combat) in WW2, and numerous accomplishments as a pretty self-made man afterwards. Even Wayne Huizenga was kind of a regular joe, having worked crap jobs and served in the army.

What we've got now is two people who are disconnected from reality on account of being born into generational wealth, who are trying to micromanage a business about which they don't know a damn thing, and simply aren't talented enough to pull it off. The results speak for themselves.
While I agree with you on Robbie and Beal. If you actually look at the early years of Ross, he was not raised in a family with wealth. He attended public schools growing up and he worked while attending the University of Florida and later the University of Michigan.

He did have a wealthy Uncle who helped him with a loan once he graduated from college. Yet it was through his own ambition and ability in the real estate market that led to Ross becoming the success he has become over this lifetime.

I have constantly questioned his ability as an NFL owner since he became the majority owner of the Dolphins. Yet that doesn’t take away from the fact he started with very little and became one of the riches men in American.

Unlike men like Beal and a former President I won’t mention by name.
 
1972forever said:
While I agree with you on Robbie and Beal. If you actually look at the early years of Ross, he was not raised in a family with wealth. He attended public schools growing up and he worked while attending the University of Florida and later the University of Michigan.

He did have a wealthy Uncle who helped him with a loan once he graduated from college. Yet it was through his own ambition and ability in the real estate market that led to Ross becoming the success he has become over this lifetime.

I have constantly questioned his ability as an NFL owner since he became the majority owner of the Dolphins. Yet that doesn’t take away from the fact he started with very little and became one of the riches men in American.

Unlike men like Beal and a former President I won’t mention by name.
Ross never held a menial job, served in the armed forces, or had to claw his way out of poverty. His uncle was one of the wealthiest and most influential men in America, and Ross benefited tremendously from that in terms of financial backing and connections. I'm willing to agree that he did very well for himself out of college, but he absolutely didn't start with 'very little.'
 
