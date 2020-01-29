Stephen Ross

Few people have the means to own an NFL team...you can want new blood, but I doubt anyone can get together that kind of scratch.



Dolphins are likely to cost around 3.5 billion to purchase from Ross if not more. So yeah, it matters little what we as fans think, he is one of the most powerful in the NFL (part of the have's), the NFL loves him because he is accommodating...he is currently hosting the Super Bowl which will have a positive impact on the Miami area.



As far as him as an owner, his problem is he is far too loyal and trusting of other opinions. He has made some excellent hires on the business side of the team (Garfinkle), but hasn't seemed to find the right fit on the paying side of the team and tends to keep people around far too long. Although, he had the balls to allow a full-on rest of the football side of things, getting rid of bad contracts and starting from scratch. Don't know if it will work or not, but at least it is a different approach from the "a couple of players away". In the end, it is his team, its success effects him the most.