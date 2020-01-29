Stephen Ross

OmegaPhinsFan
I'm interested in knowing what fans think of him as our owner. Aside from renovating Hard Rock, are his signed checks for all the failed free agents and bad coaching hires AND his 7.34 wins a season enough for a free pass? And do you think it is wise to have a non-football guy own this team? On ESPN today, Rick Ross and Dwayne Wade are reportedly interested in heading up a minority ownership bid. I think new blood is needed in Miami, instead of the sleepy old man owning the team. I have had enough of that.