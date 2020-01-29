Stephen Ross

OmegaPhinsFan

I'm interested in knowing what fans think of him as our owner. Aside from renovating Hard Rock, are his signed checks for all the failed free agents and bad coaching hires AND his 7.34 wins a season enough for a free pass? And do you think it is wise to have a non-football guy own this team? On ESPN today, Rick Ross and Dwayne Wade are reportedly interested in heading up a minority ownership bid. I think new blood is needed in Miami, instead of the sleepy old man owning the team. I have had enough of that.
 
I never want an owner involved with football operations regardless of his background.

Let's just hope Chris Grier is good at his job, because we are in his hands (with able assists from Reggie McKenzie, Marvin Allen and Coach Flo) now.
 
He did the renovations, and correct me if I am wrong, mainly because the NFL said they would not hold another Super Bowl there until there was a significant upgrade to the facility.... well he did exactly that.
 
I like him, doesn't try to coach and seems to open his wallet. I haven't been stoked about some of his hires (Tannenbaum) but I think he's trying to put together a winning organization.
 
artdnj said:
I like him, doesn't try to coach and seems to open his wallet. I haven't been stoked about some of his hires (Tannenbaum) but I think he's trying to put together a winning organization.
he has won less than 7.5 games since he took over. Doesn't the buck stop at the owner?
 
circumstances said:
I never want an owner involved with football operations regardless of his background.

Let's just hope Chris Grier is good at his job, because we are in his hands (with able assists from Reggie McKenzie, Marvin Allen and Coach Flo) now.
so an owner of a restaurant shouldn't understand the food business?
 
He was terrible from the get go and now it does seem like he is learning, but I still think we need a new owner.
 
I like Ross for the most part. Always willing to open his wallet, in an attempt to win. Unfortunately he's been very gullible and prone to listening to the wrong people. These people have taken the team down 2 decades of mediocrity. Everyone from Parcells to Tannenbaum have taken advantage of Ross in some way. He finally put his foot down and decided it was time to reset the franchise and move in another direction, other than the circle of 7 to 9 wins every year. Out went the high priced vets, who seemingly couldn't step up their games. In came an under rated group of coaches and a very astute group of executives with mounds of scouting experience. So far things have looked like the franchise is headed in the right direction, outside of the confusion that took place after the season ended. Mr. Ross has earned respect. No let's just go out and defy the world.
 
Few people have the means to own an NFL team...you can want new blood, but I doubt anyone can get together that kind of scratch.

Dolphins are likely to cost around 3.5 billion to purchase from Ross if not more. So yeah, it matters little what we as fans think, he is one of the most powerful in the NFL (part of the have's), the NFL loves him because he is accommodating...he is currently hosting the Super Bowl which will have a positive impact on the Miami area.

As far as him as an owner, his problem is he is far too loyal and trusting of other opinions. He has made some excellent hires on the business side of the team (Garfinkle), but hasn't seemed to find the right fit on the paying side of the team and tends to keep people around far too long. Although, he had the balls to allow a full-on rest of the football side of things, getting rid of bad contracts and starting from scratch. Don't know if it will work or not, but at least it is a different approach from the "a couple of players away". In the end, it is his team, its success effects him the most.
 
Hey be glad we dont have Dan Snyder. What happened to Wayne Huzienga?

I thought Fergie, and some other actresses owned minority in Miami?
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
at this point you can't be learning. I am curious why he didn't question why we were winning games when we had no business to
Likely because he has direct contact with decision makers while you’re simply upset because it doesn’t fit what you were expecting

What’s the point of this thread? For you to throw the same temper tantrum we’ve heard for years? Change the channel.
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
he has won less than 7.5 games since he took over. Doesn't the buck stop at the owner?
OmegaPhinsFan said:
at this point you can't be learning. I am curious why he didn't question why we were winning games when we had no business to
I used to think like that but now I get it...that no coach or player cares about losing games for a draft pick. Pro player's can give a **** less about how many firsts we have or how much money is spent on a FA. As fans I think that it's hard to understand but anyone who watched Fitz or Coach during the games could see the passion.
 
