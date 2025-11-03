 Stephen Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross

J

Jawtek82

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
447
Reaction score
675
Age
65
Location
Virginia
Does it really matter one little bit who we want as the Dolphins' next GM, HC or QB as long as the worst owner in American professional sports, Stephen Ross, continues to own the Dolphins?

Think I'm being harsh? Read this:

Stephen Ross Sucks

Some highlights . . .

"this franchise is also at the epicenter of stupid rudderless ownership."

"Ross is vying for worst NFL owner shame to go with his already sealed worst steward of a professional sports franchise in South Florida history infamy"

"Ross . . . has no foundational anchor as an NFL owner. He'll try anything. And his word is something he uses as a mere convenience that applies now but will surely change later."

Do you believe this franchise can ever be any good again as long as Stephen Ross owns it? Sadly . . . I don't. 😢
 

It was not a total rebuild in 2019. We already had a defensive coordinator in Flores. We were just going after a QB. That is partial rebuild.
Now hopefully we will get both the right DC and the QB room.
 
Jawtek82 said:
Does it really matter one little bit who we want as the Dolphins' next GM, HC or QB as long as the worst owner in American professional sports, Stephen Ross, continues to own the Dolphins?

Think I'm being harsh? Read this:

Stephen Ross Sucks

Some highlights . . .

"this franchise is also at the epicenter of stupid rudderless ownership."

"Ross is vying for worst NFL owner shame to go with his already sealed worst steward of a professional sports franchise in South Florida history infamy"

"Ross . . . has no foundational anchor as an NFL owner. He'll try anything. And his word is something he uses as a mere convenience that applies now but will surely change later."

Do you believe this franchise can ever be any good again as long as Stephen Ross owns it? Sadly . . . I don't. 😢
Click to expand...
Ross deserves every bit of criticism he gets......but in the end, he owns the team and all we can do hope for the best
 
Ryan1973 said:
No we aren't good with the offensive system! The offense sucks ass and has since the end of 2023! McMoron has been figured out and has no clue on how to adjust!
Click to expand...

Yes we are good with the offensive system. It is the best offensive system we have had in many decades, and it takes teams to Super Bowl, it is a winning system. We are good.
The goal is Super Bowl, and that is what decisions are based on. They are not based on what you like to see.
 
LargoFin said:
It was not a total rebuild in 2019. We already had a defensive coordinator in Flores. We were just going after a QB. That is partial rebuild.
Now hopefully we will get both the right DC and the QB room.
Click to expand...
But the point is that Ross claimed (and might have actually thought?) that it was a total rebuild.
 
Jawtek82 said:
I guess ESPN are Miami media idiots, too

From 2019, Ross Committed to Rebuild

"I'm looking at it now to do it the way I've built every business, and build it from the ground up. I'm prepared to stay with it."
Click to expand...

Maybe he thought it would be, but it was not. It was set up to be the QB and DC, with Ryan Fitz and Flores signing. But in 2020 it took another turn for a QB replacement. So he decided to partially rebuild again in 2020 with a QB replacement.
 
It all starts and ends with Ross. As long as he remains in charge I have little faith that things will get better. I’m too old and too tired to look up any info on his daughter, or her husband, so I don’t even know how they would do as the next owners of our beloved team. I had hopes that Ross would have learned from his mistakes but it just doesn’t look like he has. He remains a businessman who will be content as long as his investment is making him money. I honestly believed that if he cared as much as us fans care about our team he would have put an end to this charade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom