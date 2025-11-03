Jawtek82
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2020
- Messages
- 447
- Reaction score
- 675
- Age
- 65
- Location
- Virginia
Does it really matter one little bit who we want as the Dolphins' next GM, HC or QB as long as the worst owner in American professional sports, Stephen Ross, continues to own the Dolphins?
Think I'm being harsh? Read this:
Stephen Ross Sucks
Some highlights . . .
"this franchise is also at the epicenter of stupid rudderless ownership."
"Ross is vying for worst NFL owner shame to go with his already sealed worst steward of a professional sports franchise in South Florida history infamy"
"Ross . . . has no foundational anchor as an NFL owner. He'll try anything. And his word is something he uses as a mere convenience that applies now but will surely change later."
Do you believe this franchise can ever be any good again as long as Stephen Ross owns it? Sadly . . . I don't.
Think I'm being harsh? Read this:
Stephen Ross Sucks
Some highlights . . .
"this franchise is also at the epicenter of stupid rudderless ownership."
"Ross is vying for worst NFL owner shame to go with his already sealed worst steward of a professional sports franchise in South Florida history infamy"
"Ross . . . has no foundational anchor as an NFL owner. He'll try anything. And his word is something he uses as a mere convenience that applies now but will surely change later."
Do you believe this franchise can ever be any good again as long as Stephen Ross owns it? Sadly . . . I don't.