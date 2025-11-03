 Stephen Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross

J

Jawtek82

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
416
Reaction score
631
Age
65
Location
Virginia
Does it really matter one little bit who we want as the Dolphins' next GM, HC or QB as long as the worst owner in American professional sports, Stephen Ross, continues to own the Dolphins?

Think I'm being harsh? Read this:

Stephen Ross Sucks

Some highlights . . .

"this franchise is also at the epicenter of stupid rudderless ownership."

"Ross is vying for worst NFL owner shame to go with his already sealed worst steward of a professional sports franchise in South Florida history infamy"

"Ross . . . has no foundational anchor as an NFL owner. He'll try anything. And his word is something he uses as a mere convenience that applies now but will surely change later."

Do you believe this franchise can ever be any good again as long as Stephen Ross owns it? Sadly . . . I don't. 😢
 
If he moves on from McDaniel after this year he will finally have taken the unprecedented action he failed to take after 2011, 2013, 2018, and 2021 which is to wipe the slate clean
That's a start at least
This season is for the birds, what matters is what happens after week 17.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom