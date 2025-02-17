Steps Forward

The talent pool on this team includes overpaid players near or beyond their zenith:
1. Ramsey
2. Tyreek
3. Armstead
4. Chubb
Ramsey is expensive but still plays at a high level. He must be kept. He can be moved to Safety. Trading Hill makes sense given his enormous cap hit in 2026. Chubb is vastly overpaid and injury prone. He is gone.
All 10 draft picks this year should make the team. How to spend the picks:
1. OL (3 picks)
2. DL (2 picks)
3. TE (1 pick)
4. Corner (1 picks)
5. Safety (1 picks)
6. WR (1 pick)
7. LB (1 pick)
Free agency: QB2, WR, LB, TE, RB3, Corner. Undrafted free agency: LB, RT, WR.
Wins from 2024: Brooks, Brewer, Campbell (likely gone).
We need to get younger and hard nosed.
