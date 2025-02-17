 Steps Forward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steps Forward

The talent pool on this team includes overpaid players near or beyond their zenith:

1. Ramsey
2. Tyreek
3. Armstead
4. Chubb

Ramsey is expensive but still plays at a high level. He must be kept. He can be moved to Safety. Trading Hill makes sense given his enormous cap hit in 2026. Chubb is vastly overpaid and injury prone. He is gone.

All 10 draft picks this year should make the team. How to spend the picks:

1. OL (3 picks)
2. DL (2 picks)
3. TE (1 pick)
4. Corner (1 picks)
5. Safety (1 picks)
6. WR (1 pick)
7. LB (1 pick)

Free agency: QB2, WR, LB, TE, RB3, Corner. Undrafted free agency: LB, RT, WR.

Wins from 2024: Brooks, Brewer, Campbell (likely gone).

We need to get younger and hard nosed.
 
We have a lot of picks, just wish someone else was drafting. Have very little faith in Grier hitting even 50% of the picks much less most of them. Hope he doesn't package picks to move up.
 
I think we've got one more year to push for the playoffs, it doesn't make sense to shed talent this year. The following season is time to get younger and restock imo.
 
