dolphinheel

dolphinheel

I have a Masters in business, have studied leadership extensively in my 40+ years in business and am currently writing a book about it. Steve Ross is not a leader. He lacks the most important quality of a leader—leadership courage. Leadership isn’t about being popular ir surrounding yourself with sycophants, it’s about making tough choices so the organization can thrive.

Leaders also have self awareness, and have no problem calling themselves out for their own missteps when necessary. SR isn’t comfortable making tough choices, he has never done that. Instead, he always chooses to tear the baby in half or apply bandaids so he can remain popular. Unfortunately by not making tough choices and getting rid of bad people, he loses good people (ie Dan Campbell) and ends up being the most unpopular guy in the building.

His lack of self awareness is stunning. At one point I actually thought about sending him a mirror. No message, just a mirror, but unfortunately some gatekeeper would prevent him from seeing anything that would be detrimental to his image. Remember the story the Emperor Has No Clothes? That’s Steve Ross.

Here’s the gist…

The Emperor's New Clothes" is a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen about a vain emperor who is tricked by two con men into believing he is wearing invisible clothes that only the wise can see. In the end, a child reveals the truth by exclaiming that the emperor is actually wearing nothing at all, highlighting themes of vanity and collective denial.
 
Talk about this all the time as a Business Executive Consultant.. Ross has zero Emotional Intelligence (EI)
 
LargoFin said:
Best wishes for the book. He did well today. Better late than never.
I hope Ross finally shows some humility and makes a statement to the fans that he’s stepping back and letting a new football operation take over. He has completely failed us.
 
dolphinheel said:
I hope Ross finally shows some humility and makes a statement to the fans that he’s stepping back and letting a new football operation take over. He has completely failed us.
I am hopeful today. Let's see how the GM search goes. It's about getting players, building the roster.
 
dolphinheel said:
I hope Ross finally shows some humility and makes a statement to the fans that he’s stepping back and letting a new football operation take over. He has completely failed us.
That's the problem, Garfunkel and Grier already did this. Ross has little to do with day to day operations.
 
NY8123 said:
That's the problem, Garfunkel and Grier already did this. Ross has little to do with day to day operations.
Ross had the final say on every shitty coach we’ve hired and bad contract decisions on guys like Tua and Tyreek.
 
dolphinheel said:
I hope Ross finally shows some humility and makes a statement to the fans that he’s stepping back and letting a new football operation take over. He has completely failed us.
From my mouth to God’s ears. Lol. The obvious thing missing from this is his acknowledgement of his failures as owner. I explained why in the OP “Steve Ross.” Not surprising that he takes zero accountability. Have no respect for that man as a leader.
 
dolphinheel said:
Ross had the final say on every shitty coach we’ve hired and bad contract decisions on guys like Tua and Tyreek.
Maybe so but if you place people in charge of your football operations are you going to take their word with high weight? Yes you are. I am not giving the man a pass because he ultimately dragged thia out much long than it should have and that is on Ross.

Ross did not have final say on draft picks and contracts, Grier has hindered this team for far too long.
 
