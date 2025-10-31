I have a Masters in business, have studied leadership extensively in my 40+ years in business and am currently writing a book about it. Steve Ross is not a leader. He lacks the most important quality of a leader—leadership courage. Leadership isn’t about being popular ir surrounding yourself with sycophants, it’s about making tough choices so the organization can thrive.



Leaders also have self awareness, and have no problem calling themselves out for their own missteps when necessary. SR isn’t comfortable making tough choices, he has never done that. Instead, he always chooses to tear the baby in half or apply bandaids so he can remain popular. Unfortunately by not making tough choices and getting rid of bad people, he loses good people (ie Dan Campbell) and ends up being the most unpopular guy in the building.



His lack of self awareness is stunning. At one point I actually thought about sending him a mirror. No message, just a mirror, but unfortunately some gatekeeper would prevent him from seeing anything that would be detrimental to his image. Remember the story the Emperor Has No Clothes? That’s Steve Ross.



Here’s the gist…



The Emperor's New Clothes" is a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen about a vain emperor who is tricked by two con men into believing he is wearing invisible clothes that only the wise can see. In the end, a child reveals the truth by exclaiming that the emperor is actually wearing nothing at all, highlighting themes of vanity and collective denial.