Still A Chance for Munchak or a Real OL Coach? Butch Barry Still NOT Official

Key line from this article "A league source told the Miami Herald the team is hiring Butch Barry as the next offensive line coach,Well its been weeks since this news broke, and Butch Barry is not Vic Fangio and not consulting for the Eagles, so what gives? Could it be that this isn't going to happen? Hope that is the case, Barry sounds no good and that is the last thing this OL needs.Also in this article McDaniel explains why the special teams coach kept his job, and why he fired the last OL coach Applebaum.As for the special teams coach, sounds like McDaniel is saying he thinks he is a good coach, despite the performance of special teams.As far as Applebaum is concerned, the explanation sounds a bit convoluted, but I think what McDaniel is trying to say is Applebaum couldn't do the job coaching the OL, so Frank Smith had to help out with the OL too much, and couldn't devote all his time to his OC job.